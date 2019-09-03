|
On August 29, 2019, Brent Roland Helm - our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and so much more - passed away at his home after valiantly navigating the journey of cancer. Brent was born on December 23, 1947 in Pocatello, Idaho to Roland Thaddeus Helm and Mildred Susan Helm. Brent graduated in the first graduating class of Highland High School in 1966, where he starred in football, achieving All-State Honors. From 1967-1969, Brent served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Central States Mission.
While attending BYU he met and fell in love with his sweetheart, Pamela Jones of Rigby, Idaho. They were married for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 5, 1971. They became the proud parents of seven children, Amie, Camille, Darren, Dustin, April, Steven, and Nathan.
Brent earned a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from BYU in 1975. Brent practiced as a professional mechanical engineer for 43 years. He loved his work and loved working with and mentoring other professionals and felt great professional satisfaction and pride working at the Idaho National Laboratory.
Brent and Pamela's joy is found in their family. Brent spent every moment he could with his children and grandchildren, and he loved doing what each grandchild wanted to do. He had a great sense of humor and was expert at noticing and praising the unique talents of his children and grandchildren. Brent loved to solve problems. He always loved a good project, and he could fix anything and everything. He had the ability to convince you that you could overcome whatever challenge you were facing.
Brent never shied away from hard work and was as honest as they come, and he taught all of us by his stalwart, faithful example. Brent had many little sayings that he taught his family, including "If it's worth doing, it's worth doing right," "Remember who you are and act accordingly," "Trust but verify," "A place for everything and everything in its place," "No good deed goes unpunished," "Grab root and growl."
Brent knew how to have fun. He loved to hike, play sports, ride bikes, compete in triathlons, ski, play board games, and do anything and everything active. For example, just three years ago at the age of 69 he was doing back flips into the Snake River with his grandchildren at a family reunion. Brent loved music, and all of his activities included music. When a good song came on, he would quickly "geek out" and start singing along, and if he couldn't remember the words, he would just make them up.
Brent served thousands in his many years as an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Brent served as Elders Quorum and Young Men's organization presidents many times and had great influence in the lives of scores of young men. Most recently he loved serving as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Brent is survived by his fantastic wife, Pamela Helm, his seven children, Amie Aldrich (John), Camille Moon (Steve), Darren Helm (JoAnne), Dustin Helm (Sherri), April Cornelsen (Geoffrey), Steven Helm (Brittany), and Nathan Helm (Aimee), his amazing 95-year-old mother, Mildred Helm, his sister, Kathy Sasser (Dave), brother Greg Helm (Pamela), brothers-in-law Grant Jones (JoAnn) and Brent Jones (Lori), and sister-in-law Treasa Andrus (Mike), 31 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson - all of whom he loved so dearly. Brent was preceded in death by his father, Roland Helm, his infant brother, Gary Thaddeus Helm, his infant grandson, Davis Moon, his father-in-law, Wendell Jones, mother-in-law, Hattie Poole Jones, and sisters-in-law Julie Helm and Kathryn Jones.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rigby East Stake Center (4021 East 300 North, Rigby, Idaho). The family will meet with friends and family on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 West Main St., Rigby, Idaho), and again on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rigby East Stake Center. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Sept. 3, 2019