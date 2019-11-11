|
Dr. Brent Wade Mueller, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on November 7, 2019, with family by his side. He fought a life-long battle with heart and health problems.
Brent was born on October 19, 1958, in Rigby, Idaho, to Everett and Janice Mueller. He served an LDS mission for two years in Milan, Italy. After graduating from BYU with a Bachelor's Degree in Zoology, he went to medical school in Guadalajara, Mexico, where he met his wife, Almedis Rodriguez. They were married on August 15, 1986, and were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with three children, Victor, Jana, and Brianna. He adored his four grandchildren and looked forward to his grandson that is due in February 2020.
Brent worked for 23 years as an Internal Medical Doctor. He opened his own private practice in 1995, Mueller Care Center, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was a respected physician amongst his patients, colleagues, and the community. Dr. Mueller cherished each and every relationship he made throughout his medical career. He closed the Mueller Care Center in 2012 and became a Hospitalist for EIRMC until 2015. He was saddened when he was forced to retire after being diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure. However, he made the most of his final years, enjoying the company of his family and friends.
He had a love for traveling the world with his wife. Inspired by his mission, he loved to spend time in the kitchen cooking large meals. He had a unique humor and enjoyed making others laugh.
Despite the heartache our family is enduring with his loss, we feel peace that he no longer struggles and is reunited with his son, Victor.
He is survived by his parents, Everett and Janice Mueller of Rigby; his wife, Almedis Mueller of Idaho Falls; his daughters, Jana Mueller and Brianna (Tyler) Bunderson; his daughter-in-law, Chelsea Jensen; his grandchildren, Creek Potter, Nekella Mueller, Victoria Mueller, and Gracelyn Bunderson; his sisters, Rhonda (Dennis) Merrill, Barbara (Kelly) Hart, Nancy (Kim) Hansen and Becky (Doug) Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his son, Victor Brendon Mueller, and his mother-in-law, Reina Patino Rodriguez of Venezuela.
The viewing will be on Friday, November 15th from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, ID 83406. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16th at the LDS Coronado Stake Center, 2055 Coronado Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83404. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Ammon Cemetery. Services are under the care of Wood Funeral Home in Ammon.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 11, 2019