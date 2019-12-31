|
Brett W Butler, 63, of Blackfoot passed away December 22, 2019 at his home in Blackfoot, Idaho.
He was born March 7, 1956 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Woodrow Wilson Butler and Bertha May Halton Butler. He was raised in Blackfoot and attended school there. Following graduation, he attended Eastern Idaho Vocational Technical School to obtain an Associate of Applied Science Degree in both welding and diesel mechanics. He began working at Simplot as a welder in 1978 where he was employed for 13 years. He retired from Spudnik Equipment in 2017 after 24 years where he worked as a welder and Lead Man. He met his future wife Keewatin Byers while out dancing at the Green Triangle. They married in October 1987. They lived at their residence on Tanner Lane until they divorced in June, 1993. Brett remained in his home on Tanner Lane. Both his father Woodrow (December 16, 2012) and mother Bertha (October 7, 2014) preceded him in death.
Brett grew up on the family ranch in Blackfoot and Bone where he loved riding horses, gathering cattle, branding calves and fixing fence. However, when the opportunity arose he would enjoy hunting and grabbing his fishing pole to head down to his favorite fishing hole. After becoming a father he shared his love of ranching, horses, hunting and fishing with his son. Brett would take Cole camping at Commissary Basin to fish in Poison Creek. Brett shared his passion for fishing with all his friends he could persuade to go with him.
Brett loved his family and was always competitive especially when we played pinochle at Christmas. As a single bachelor Brett learned to become a chef making bread, stews, roasts, and experimenting with spices. Surprisingly he learned he liked it. He also found he enjoyed sewing to repair his coveralls and jeans that he was to frugal to throw away.
Brett successfully fought cancer all the while showing his strength, perseverance and compassion for others. He always had a positive attitude and declared cancer would not beat him. He provided encouragement and smiles to other patients and their families who were also undergoing treatments. After being declared cancer free Brett drove up to Kalispell, Montana to spend time with his son and their family. He treasured his time with family always remembering birthdays and anniversaries.
Brett is survived by his son: Cole (Jessica) Butler; grandchildren Ashlyn Butler and Brett Butler. Also surviving is his brother, Rance Butler, sisters Carol Reid, and Terri (Jonathan) Butler-Bates and 7 nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow W. Butler and Bertha May Butler.
A Celebration of Life (Irish Wake) will be held between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Blackfoot Elks Lodge, 123 N. Ash Street, Blackfoot. Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Brett's honor to Lazarex Cancer Foundation (where Brett got his grant from) P.O. Box 741, Danville, CA 94526 https://lazarex.org/how-you-can-help/ or Blackfoot Chapter of American Legion, 436 N Fisher Ave.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 31, 2019