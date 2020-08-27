Brett Grover Lee; beloved father, friend, and brother; passed away quietly and peacefully on August 25, 2020.
Brett was born on November 1, 1965, to Martha Grover Lee and Victor Lee in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Brett grew up in Milo, Idaho where he spent many happy hours playing with friends and helping out on the family farm. He also enjoyed going next door to visit his grandparents on his father's side. One of his favorite things to do was to help his grandparents with their farm work as well.
Brett attended Ucon Elementary school and Bonneville High School. After graduating from high school, Brett found a job driving a milk truck. He soon discovered that being a truck driver was something that he enjoyed, made this his occupation, and continued in it until health problems forced him to retire.
Brett married Cheryl (Fowler) Lee in 2002. They later divorced but remained friends. Brett has two sons who were his pride and joy: Garrett Lee and Austin Lee. Brett enjoyed being a father and felt that fatherhood was his most important calling in life. When his health began to worsen, the roles changed slightly as Garret and Austin began helping their father. Brett was grateful for the help his sons gave him. He recognized that they made sacrifices for him, and he appreciated their willingness to help. One of his deepest sorrow was knowing that he wouldn't see them grow into adulthood. He loved his boys.
Brett was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His hobbies included farming, collecting old tractors, and spending time with his boys. Brett was a kind and giving man. He was concerned about those around him. He was a loyal friend.
He is survived by his sons, Garrett Lee of Ririe, Idaho; Austin Lee of Rigby, Idaho; and his sister, Vickie (Kelly) Howell of Milo, Idaho He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Martha Lee; his sister, Peggy Mallard; and his brother, Dirk Lee.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com
