|
|
|
Brian James Edwards, 33, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 29, 2020, at his home.
Brian was born March 16, 1987, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Timothy James Edwards and Kathryn Mary Farnes Edwards. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Lincoln High School. After high school Brian worked as a mechanic and later as a truck driver.
On July 7, 2017, he married Amanda Marie McGee in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with a son, Brantley James Edwards. Brian and Amanda made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Brian worked as a truck driver for PSI Environmental Services.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints. Brian enjoyed fishing, camping and being in the outdoors. Brian loved his family very much and loved their family gatherings.
Brian is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Marie Edwards of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Brantley James Edwards of Idaho Falls, ID; parents, Timothy and Kathryn Edwards of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brother, Toby Jack (Sondra) Remior and their five children, of Coeur d'Alene, ID; sister, Melissa Ann (Keith) Cain and their four children, of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Emily (Bryce) Winterbottom and their two children, of Idaho Falls, ID; brother-in-law, Caden McGee of Boise, ID; grandmother, Margie Stevens of Idaho Falls, ID; and his mother-in-law, Susan Poole McGee of Idaho Falls, ID.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack Farnes; grandparents, Jack and Blanche Edwards, and his father-in-law, Larry McGee.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Ririe-Shelton Cemetery, 12463 East 129 North.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 30, 2020