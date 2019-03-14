Resources More Obituaries for Brian Morris Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brian Morris

1948 - 2018 Obituary Flowers Brian Kay Morris of Yuma, AZ, formerly of Idaho Falls, ID, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 10th with close family at his side.



We rejoice in knowing that he has been reunited with his beloved wife after their short separation in the wake of her passing. There is comfort and relief in knowing that they are together again.



Brian was born to Harper Kay and Lugene (Waddoups) Morris on October 9th, 1948 in Provo, UT. As the son of a military father, he had the blessing and curse of traveling and living all over the world while growing up. The family settled in Idaho Falls and Brian graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1966. In 1969, he followed in his father's footsteps and joined the United States Army where he served for 6 years and was stationed in New Jersey, New Mexico, Alabama, and Vietnam. Brian was always proud of his service and the country for which he fought. Anyone who knew him will remember him as a dedicated patriot and supporter of the armed services.



Teresa Joyce Clifford entered his life in the fall of 1971 and they were soon married, raising their family of 5 in Ammon and Idaho Falls, ID for the next 25 years. They enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and the occasional family trip. Brian and Teresa had very charitable hearts and picked up many extended children and family members along the way. If you asked Brian how many kids he had, he would tell you "too many to count!"



Brian worked for the INEL for over 30 years. He was a proud Union Member and Safety Instructor who worked tirelessly to create safe working conditions and protect the rights of his fellow coworkers.



He and Teresa retired in 2008 and took the show on the road, traveling with their dogs Bailey, Doogie, Wishes, Thor, and Muffin, in their fifth wheel between Idaho, California, and Arizona to spend time with family and friends and follow the warm weather. They spent the last years of their lives soaking up the sun in Yuma, enjoying their frequent excursions into Mexico, and savoring each moment.



Brian is preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Joyce (Clifford) Morris, his parents, and his parents-in-law. He leaves behind his children Teri Bradshaw of Livermore, CA; Lisa (Justin) Bates, Erik Morris and Ryan (Janet) Charboneau, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his sisters, Marcia (David) Bailey of Idaho Falls, ID and Gerri Lyn (Craig) Curry of Littleton, CO; sisters-in-law, Chris (Brian) Runz, Patty (Patricia) Rose, and Kallie Little; cousins, nieces, nephews, 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, along with countless foster and "adopted" children. Published in Post Register on Mar. 14, 2019