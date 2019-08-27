Home

Bruce Hunt


1959 - 2019
Bruce Hunt Obituary
Bruce Lane Hunt, 60 of Roberts, Idaho, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice and Nuclear Care Partners.

Bruce was raised and attended schools in Roberts. He worked as a warehouseman for the INL for over 39 years and also raised cattle.

He was a member of the Fraternity of Eagles of Idaho Falls. He was always willing to help a friend in need. He enjoyed sports and was a huge Green Bay Packers fan. He also enjoyed fishing with friends on the Salmon River, hunting, and camping.

He is survived by his daughters, Dayna Biorn of Twin Falls, Marilee Hunt of Idaho Falls; son, Farrell (Morgan) Hunt of Idaho Falls; father, Farrell Hunt of Roberts; sister, Raelene Barzee of Idaho Falls; brothers, Rodney Hunt of Utah, Farren Hunt of Blackfoot; and 7 grandchildren.

A private visitation will take place Thursday, August 29, 2019. Please contact a member of Bruce's family for details.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Aug. 27, 2019
