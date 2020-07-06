Bruce Smith, 72, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Sunday, July 5th, at home after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Bruce was born September 6th, 1947, in Rexburg, Idaho to Gaylen Robert Smith and Lois C. Summers Smith. As a young boy, Bruce loved working with his grandfather Ben Summers and his uncles on the family farm. He graduated from Madison High School. During high school he joined the Army National Guard and later served in the Vietnam War. Bruce married Mary Alice Edlefsen; they had two sons together and later divorced. Bruce reunited with his high school sweetheart, Janean Covington, and they married in 1998. They enjoyed many happy years together with their family. Bruce was retired after many years of employment with the Idaho Transportation Department. He enjoyed the many friendships he made with co-workers and construction contractors throughout the state. Bruce was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was very active in digitizing historical documents, loved family history and genealogy, and published several of his own works. Bruce was an avid baseball fan and played little league and high school baseball. He enjoyed traveling to watch spring training, going to games, and watching televised games of his favorite team, the Dodgers. He also enjoyed golfing with friends. Bruce was a skilled pool player, participating in many different tournaments and winning multiple awards.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Janean; sons, Kent (Brenda) Clark of Plano, Idaho, Blake Smith of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Ben (Jessica) Hatch of White Fish, Montana, Sean (Tiffany) Hatch of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Bryan (Karen) Smith of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Brandon Smith of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Ami (Nathan) Jeppesen of Andrews, Texas, mother, Lois Billings of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brothers Roger (Edna) Smith of West Jordan, Utah, David Smith of St. Anthony, Idaho; sisters, Nancy (David) Stevens of Nampa, Idaho, Karen Grenko of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sydney Bowen of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 24 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father.
Family graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Sugar City Cemetery. Private family visitation will be held at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made in Bruce's name to Vietnam Veterans of America (vvaif.org/chairproject.htm
).