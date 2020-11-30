Bruce Bowles Ward, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 28, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of his loving family and Eden Home Health.
Bruce was born January 29, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Wilford Jones Ward and Stella Bowels Ward. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
On May 31, 1957, he married Edith Mae Machen in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 31, 1957. Bruce and Edith made their home in Idaho Falls where Bruce worked as a diesel mechanic for farmers in the area. Edith passed away on August 2, 2018.
He was a life-long, active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings through the years, including Elder's Quorum President. He enjoyed tinkering with automobiles, building (fabrication), architecture, and home construction.
Bruce is survived by his children, Mark (Krystina) Ward, Annette (Gus) Knoelke, Scot Ward, and Glen Ward; sister, Joyce (Ivol) Russell of Idaho Fall; brother, Darrell (Nonna) Ward of Salt Lake City, UT; brother, Dean (Toni) Ward of Idaho Falls; 10 grandchildren and 3+ great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilford and Stella Ward; wife, Edith Ward; daughter, Florence Ilene Ward; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Ward; and brothers, Harvey and Clayton Ward.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Idaho Falls Parri Ward, 6925 North 15th East, with Bishop Gary Shenton officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Burton Cemetery.
