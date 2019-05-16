Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Bud Birch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bud Birch

1923 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Oscar "Bud" Birch, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 15, 2019, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation.



Bud was born September 7, 1923, in Coalville, Utah, to Richard Oscar Birch and Belva Hortense Robinson Birch. He grew up and attended schools in Salt Lake City and graduated from West High School. After graduation, he served in the Merchant Marines during World War II.



On March 24, 1948, he married Norma Lou Irish in Salt Lake City, Utah. To this union were born three sons, Richard, Craig and Gary. Bud and Norma made their home in Shelley, Idaho, where Bud worked as an operations manager for Intermountain Gas Company.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed camping and horseback riding with his wife, Norma.



Bud is survived by his son, Craig (Heidi) Birch of Hamilton, MT; son, Gary Birch of Idaho Falls, ID; and 8 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Belva Birch; wife, Norma Lou Birch; and son, Richard Birch.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Ammon Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at Wood East Side, 963 S Ammon Road.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.