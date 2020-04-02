|
|
|
Our husband, grandpa, and dad, Byron Clay Roy of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away on April 1, 2020 at around 10:30 pm. He passed peacefully in his sleep from Chronic Heart Failure at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg. Byron was born in View (Burley), Idaho on August 4, 1932 in the home of his parents, John and Mary Roy. He was the oldest of six children and was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sharma Durfee, brother-in-law Jay Durfee, sister-in-law Ruth Roy and grandson Tyler Purnell. He will be missed by his wife, of 68 years, Patricia Roy of Rexburg, and siblings Jana (Paul) Clary, Jack Roy, Sharline Alvord, and Darwin (Charlotte) Roy. Byron graduated from Gooding High School and went on to complete trade school. He had many occupations over his 87 years but his greatest passion was shearing sheep for over 40 years. Through the years, Byron also drove truck, finished cement, and did various sales jobs. He was the father of four children: Pamala (Delbert) Jensen of Sugar City, Idaho, Renee (Michael) Bierwag of Salt Lake City, Utah, B. Clay (Mary) Roy of Spokane, Washington and Robin (Kenneth) Purnell of Calgary, Alberta. Byron and Pat have 19 living grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren with 1 on the way, and 3 great, great grandchildren.
Due to the circumstances at his passing a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced by his family. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Post Register on Apr. 2, 2020