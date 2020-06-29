Our husband, grandpa, and dad, Byron Clay Roy of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away on April 1, 2020, at around 10:30 pm. He passed peacefully in his sleep from Chronic Heart Failure at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg.
Byron was born in View (Burley), Idaho on August 4, 1932, in the home of his parents, John and Mary Roy. He was the oldest of six children and was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sharma Durfee, brother-in-law Jay Durfee, sister-in-law Ruth Roy and grandson Tyler Purnell. He will be missed by his wife, of 68 years, Patricia Roy of Rexburg, and siblings Jana (Paul) Clary, Jack Roy, Sharline Alvord, and Darwin (Charlotte) Roy.
Byron graduated from Gooding High School and went on to complete trade school. He had many occupations over his 87 years but his greatest passion was shearing sheep for over 40 years. Through the years, Byron also drove a truck, finished cement, and did various sales jobs.
He was the father of four children: Pamala (Delbert) Jensen of Sugar City, Idaho, Renee (Michael) Bierwag of Salt Lake City, Utah, B. Clay (Mary) Roy of Spokane, Washington and Robin (Kenneth) Purnell of Calgary, Alberta. Byron and Pat have 19 living grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 3rd at the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 29, 2020.