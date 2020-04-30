C. Edward Vadnais, age 73, of Rigby passed away April 29, 2020 at the E.I.R.M.C.
Edward was born July 22, 1946, to Alfred and LaVerne Vadnais. The youngest of twelve children.
He was raised in the Kilgore area and attended first to eighth grade at the Kilgore School. In 1959 he moved to Spencer and lived with Elsi Jensen to attend high school at Dubois. Ed graduated from Clark County High School in 1964.
In March 1965 he entered the U.S. Army and was stationed at Frankford, Germany and was affiliated with the Vietnam War. Ed was honorably discharged in March 1967.
He worked in Montana in construction. Then he returned to Dubois where he married Esther Waring. They later divorced. He worked as a partner with Esther's dad Blaine at the Ford Garage and Texaco Petroleum Company. A son Vance was born May 13, 1969.
Ed was very active in many city and county positions. In 1988 he went to work as a nutrition technician at the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station at Dubois. Ed worked there until he retired in 2001.
On June 18, 2002 he married his best friend and soul mate Donna Cook. They resided in Gilmer, Texas until September 2003, they returned to Idaho and purchased their home in Rigby. Ed was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and had 40 plus years as a member of the American Legion. He was a proud member of the East Texas Military Honor Guard.
Ed and Donna took great pleasure in making their home and yard a show place of beautiful flowers and his John Deere Antique Collection that he restored and admired.
Ed is survived by his wife, Donna Vadnais of Rigby, Idaho. His son Vance and stepdaughters, Gail Gonzales of Gladewater, Texas and Kelly Smith of Boise, Idaho. Granddaughters, Brittney Vadnais, Megan Smith, Kayla Smith, and Kristen Turner. Grandsons, Scott Turner and Benjamin Turner. One Brother Charles (Sharon) Vadnias of Kilgore, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Lareene and eight sisters, and two brothers,
Graveside service will be held in his honor, Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery at 11:00 AM. (4050 East 300 North, Rigby, Idaho) under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Graveside service will be held in his honor, Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery at 11:00 AM. (4050 East 300 North, Rigby, Idaho) under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 30, 2020.