Francis Bernard "Cal" Callahan, 83, of Shelley, passed away February 20, 2020, at The Gables of Shelley. He was under the care Hands of Hope Hospice.
Cal was born on August 6, 1936 to Charles and Gladys Callahan in Rutland, Vermont. He attended schools in Vermont and graduated from MSJ high school in 1954. He joined the U.S. Air Force in June, 1954. In the next thirteen years, he served in New York, Wisconsin, Alaska, Scotland, and finally at Pease AFB in New Hampshire.
While stationed in Alaska, he married Frances Gokey from Healville, Vermont, in April 1956. They had four children together, Charles, Judith, Tina, and Ian.
He was an amateur radio operator for 33 years. His call signs were KA1BWE and KF7ET. He also enjoyed being a watercolor artist and photographer.
After his wife Frances passed away, he moved to Shelley, Idaho, in 1987 and married Colene Storer. He resided in Shelley, Idaho, for 33 years.
Cal and Colene traveled to 49 states and four foreign countries together, making the trip to Vermont at least once a year to visit children and other family members.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Colene Callahan; four children, Charles (Karen) Callahan, Judith (Brian) Pikkarainen, Tina (Lee) Johndrow, Ian (Jen) Callahan; stepson Darrel (Jana) Crow; and his two sisters, Kathy Petelle and Charlene (Michael) Clifford.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Callahan, his parents, and three brothers.
Services will be held at a later date in Vermont.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 21, 2020