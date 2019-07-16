Caleb Michael Mayes, 19, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 14, 2019.



Caleb was born October 31, 1999, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Stephen Mayes and Tawna Jo Butikofer Mayes. He grew up and attended Fox Hollow Elementary, Eagle Rock Junior High, and Skyline High School.



He enjoyed playing football, running track and basketball. Football was his passion. He was wide receiver for the Skyline Grizzlies. He also loved hiking, fishing, playing video games, taking pictures of sunsets, and hanging out with friends and family.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Caleb is survived by his loving parents, Stephen and Tawna Mayes and his sisters, Sadie and Samantha Mayes, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho; all of his grandparents, aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins.



He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents; and his aunt, Elizabeth Butikofer; and his cousin, Hunter Mayes.



At Caleb's request the casket will be closed. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Idaho Falls West Stake (2040 Brentwood Drive), with Bishop Matt Gardels, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Wood Funeral Home (273 North Ridge Avenue) and from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church, prior to the funeral services. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 16, 2019