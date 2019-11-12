|
Calvin B. Neeley, 95, passed away October 25, 2019, peacefully at his daughter's home from pancreatic cancer.
He was born January 16, 1924 in Grace, Idaho, one of the 11 children to Elmer and LaVern Neeley. Cal grew up in Pocatello, Idaho and was drafted into the Army in 1943. He was a machine gunner squad leader. Cal served in the European African Middle Eastern theaters. During operations in Lyon, France, Cal and his platoon were captured by German forces. He spent his 19th birthday in a German P.O.W. Camp. Eventually he tired of their hospitality and went on a walkabout through Poland and made his way to the Black Sea. He finally returned to the United States in 1945 with many memories that he would share.
Cal married Carmen Edlefsen in the Salt Lake City Temple in December of 1945. Carmen passed away in 1987.
Cal went to work for his father-in-law at the Main Street Garage. Later the two opened "Cal's Conoco" together. After many years, Cal moved across the street and built another service station at what is now the "White Eagle" gas station. Cal retired from this endeavor at age 53. He always drove a red Cadillac with POW license plates.
Cal is survived by his daughter, Cathie (Scott) Fields of Blackfoot; three grandchildren, Christina (Tom) Carbone of Orlando, FL, Neeley (Rosemary) Miller of Boise, and Nicholas (Katie) Miller of Fair Oaks, CA; and eight great grandchildren, Tommy, Simon and Olivia Carbone, Carmen, Anna, and Libby Miller, and Cal and Kinsey Miller. He is also survived by three sisters, Carma Lou Adams, Jean Albiston, Beth Ann Forsmann and brother-in-law, Peter Seehusen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen; his parents; brother, Paul; and sisters, Virginia Williams, Cloda McCrory, Ruth Judd, Meryle Seehusen, and Joy Phelps.
Cal spent most of his retirement traveling with his family and drinking a lot of coffee with with many dear friends. Cal's favorite saying was "Gone the way of the buffalo."
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Grove City Cemetery. Family will visit with friends and relatives from 12:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Hawker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Blackfoot Senior Center Meals on Wheels program is appreciated. The family wishes to thank Signature Health and Hospice and a special thanks to Juliene Anderson who cared for Cal for over two years.
Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019