Calvin Merrill
1939 - 2020
Calvin K Merrill, 81, formerly of Blackfoot, passed away, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Claremont, CA.

Calvin was born May 1, 1939 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Ralph Douglas and Lucile Stoddard Merrill. The family moved to Moreland and Cal attended Moreland elementary school. He attended Snake River Jr. High and graduated from Snake River High School.

On April 30, 1961 he married Susan Jane Penfield. The couple moved to Claremont, California where they made their home.

Calvin worked at Albertsons for 35 years before retiring.

Calvin was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved attending his grandchildren's games, and traveling to Idaho in the summertime.

Calvin is survived by his wife, Susan of Claremont, CA; children, Mary Jane (Arthur) Shapiro, and Todd (Kristine) Merrill; siblings, Lloyd Merrill, Parry Merrill, and Pauline Hill; brother-in-law, John (Margaret) Penfield; and six grandchildren, Zachary, Alexandra, Madison, and Max Shapiro and Caden and Jordan Merrill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, R.D. and Lucile Merrill; siblings, Douglas, Owen, Windsor, Aquilla, Jed, Clifford, Dona Lue Harris, Richard, and Israel; and in-laws, Dudley and Janet Penfield.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.

Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
