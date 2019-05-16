Resources More Obituaries for Camille Macdonald Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Camille Macdonald

1957 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Camille Deon Macdonald, 61, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully in the presence of family and friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.



Camille was born on November 25, 1957 in Bluffdale, Utah to John La Var and Verona (Lewis) Bevan. She was the youngest of eight children. Camille's childhood years were spent in Bluffdale and Riverton, Utah. Camille lost her mother at an early age, but she found a special place in childhood with her maternal grandparents, Grandpa and Grandma Lewis. She attended Snow College and Brigham Young University and upon graduation she moved to California and began a career as a corporate trainer. In 1988 she gave birth to her only child, a daughter, Amber Ahmed, with her then husband Monzur Ahmed. In 1994 she moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho and married Keith Couch where she and Keith raised her daughter and was a support to his six children.



Camille decided to return to school and in 2002 she received a master's degree from Idaho State University, becoming a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, her true calling in life. She was a counselor in private practice for the next 17 years. In 2016, Camille became a co-owner, with Andrew Roberts, of Riverside Counseling in Fredericksburg, fulfilling a dream to run a full-service counseling practice. In September 2016 Camille married her soul mate and the love of her life, Donald Macdonald



Camille was a rare soul who thought of others first, was always ready to laugh or cry with you, and never failed to leave you a better person for having spent time with her. Over the course of her life and career she has helped hundreds of people find a way through their travails and trauma, leaving a lasting mark on all who came into her orbit. Everyone who came into her world were profoundly influenced by her. Camille's smile, wit and wisdom will be sorely missed by all who knew her.



Survivors include her husband, Donald; her daughter, Amber; her step-son, Matt and his partner, Erin; her siblings; a number of nieces, nephews, step-nieces and step-nephews; and friends too numerous to count. She was preceded in death by her parents.



A celebration of Camille's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday May 17, 2019 at Fredericksburg Square, 525 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Separate remembrances for Camille in Utah and Idaho will be scheduled at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to either the American Diabetes Foundation ( ), Mental Health America of Fredericksburg (www.mhafred.org), or Best Friends Animal Society (www.bestfriends.org). Published in Post Register on May 16, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.