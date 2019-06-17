Resources More Obituaries for Carl Hinckley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carl Hinckley

1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Carl Alonzo Hinckley, 74, of Iona, passed away June 16, 2019, at his home.



Carl was born August 14, 1944, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Carl Alonzo Hinckley and Minnie Beck Hinckley. He grew up and attended schools in Rexburg and graduated from Madison High School.



In 1970, he married Glenda Rae Longhurst in Iona, Idaho. They were later divorced, but remained lifelong friends. Carl made his home in Iona and worked as a custodian for Skyline High School. He also worked at Rockwood Garage in Iona and he and his brother-in-law owned Carl & Terry Tom Sales.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed farming, fishing, boating, and camping. Carl was a very loving companion and father.



Carl is survived by his sons, Jeff White, Ralph (Darlene) Greenhalgh, and Lonnie Hinckley; sister, Jean Thomson of Othello, WA; grandchildren, Justine, Jordan, Wyatt, Sammie, Christy, and Jason; and great grandchildren, Noah, Sage, Braydon, and Ayden.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo and Minnie Hinckley; sister, Phyllis Pincock; and brothers, Ross and Kay Hinckley.



Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Iona Cemetery, 4962 E. First Street.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 17, 2019