Services Nalder Funeral Home 110 W Oak St Shelley , ID 83274 (208) 357-3231 Resources More Obituaries for Carla Compton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carla Compton

1955 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Carla Jean Freeman Compton, 63, of Vaughn, Montana passed away on May 10, 2019. A private family service is being planned. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



Carla was born on December 15, 1955 to Andrew Carl Freeman and Virginia Lee Moore. She was the first born of 5 girls to the couple. They waited for her for 10 long years and were truly excited for this special baby girl.



She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended A.H. Bush Elementary and Central Jr. High School. The family moved to Basalt, Idaho when she was a Freshman. There she attended Firth High School. Her mother died in 1970, which altered the family course forever. She married Bryan Hinckley in 1972. They later divorced. She met her lifelong companion, Dennis Compton, in 1980. They married and made their home in Vaughn, MT.



Carla loved camping, gardening, crocheting and crosswords. She was an excellent cook and had many secret recipes. Most of all she loved children. Besides her own children, she loved her many nieces and nephews. Carla never met a person she couldn't talk to. She was a kind hearted loving person who was willing to help anyone.



Carla is survived by her husband, Dennis Compton; daughters Heather (Karlyn) Fielding of Arizona, and Amanda (Charles) Stoner or Arizona,; son Nate (Dawn) Dye of Montana; sisters Cindy (Gary) Branson of Idaho, Connie (Derek) Hesse of Arizona, Corinne (Darryl) Kluksdal of Idaho, and Carma (Roger) Slinkard of Washington; six grandchildren Dakota, Dillon, Shaleigh, Kaitlyn, Kelsey and Hunter. She was preceded in death by her parents.



She will be interred in the Basalt Cemetery next to her parents. Published in Post Register on May 17, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries