Carlene Jane Wood, 57, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, surrounded by her sisters and nieces (she was eaten by a shark while deep-sea fishing).



Carlene was born on July 22, 1963, in Rexburg, Idaho to Terry and June Holmes Wood. She grew up in Marysville (Ashton), Idaho with her four siblings who she enjoyed teasing and joking with. She graduated from North Freemont High School in 1981. She attended Ricks College where she earned her Master's in Mechanical Draftsman. She took online courses to earn a Bachelors's Degree in Web Page Design. She lived in Ashton, Rexburg, Arizona, and finally Idaho Falls.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



She taught First Aid, CPR, and enjoyed coaching basketball.



Carlene was a very fun, outgoing, and adventurous woman whose smile would light up the room, her laughter would echo throughout your home and fill your heart with comfort and happiness. She was a giving person who would help anyone in need even when she was struggling herself. She always opened her home and heart to those she loved and cared for. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family, friends, and her cats! She was a huge football fan; her favorite team was the Denver Broncos. Carlene enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends (you know she always had a few cards up her sleeve!). She enjoyed plastic canvas sewing and made many items for family and friends.



She loved to spend time with her nieces and nephews: Brandy Wood, Crystal McCay, Cheyenne Hymas, ReyGina Thueson, Karmin Denniston, and Terry McCay. She spoiled them every chance she got! They went on many adventures from riding elephants at the circus to camping and fishing in the mountains. She had every Disney movie you could think of on VHS and watched them over and over just to make them happy.



Carlene had a love of music and played many instruments; she had a beautiful singing voice and even wrote music.



She is survived by her sisters: Salinda Sinde Wood, Tamara (Sonny) McCay both of Idaho Falls, ID, and Zetta (Ron) Miller of Rigby, ID; her 5 nieces and 1 nephew; 12 great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents Terry and June Wood, and her brother Dino Wood.



Memorial Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Inurnment will be at a later date in Ashton. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store