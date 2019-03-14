Resources More Obituaries for Carma Hammon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carma Hammon

1956 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Carma Lee Hammon, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 13, 2019, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice, at the time of her death.



Carma was born December 16, 1956, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to W. Marion "Slim" Hammon and LaVon Baker Hammon. She grew up and attended A.H. Bush, Central Jr. High School and graduated from Skyline High School. During her life she lived in Texas, Ogden, Utah, Alaska, Solvang, California, Pocatello, Lewiston, Winchester, and Clarkston, Idaho.



On January 23, 1983, she married Stephen Boggie in Fort Worth, Texas. They were blessed with a son, Mark Stephen Boggie. They were later divorced. Carma worked in Idaho Falls as a librarian and she enjoyed her job immensely.



Carma was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed reading, loved animals, roadtripping and visiting with friends. She was a Trekie for Spock, loved going thrift store shopping and finding a good bargain at garage sales, but most of all she loved watching movies and spending time with her son. She cherished all the moments spent with him and the rest of her family. She enjoyed helping others and taking care of the elderly and the handicapped. She had a caring soul and will be missed dearly by many.



Carma is survived by her son, Mark Stephan Boggie of Boise, ID; sister, Catherine Hammon of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Carol (Gerald) Neitzel of Idaho Falls, ID; and sister, Nancy (Anthony) LaPorta of Idaho Falls, ID.



She was preceded in death by her parents, W. Marion "Slim" and LaVon Hammon; and brother, David Hammon.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Elite Home Health & Hospice of Clarkston, Washington and Encompass Home Health & Hospice of Idaho Falls, Idaho. They took great care of Carma and provided a comfort to her family at a time of need.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Grant Campbell officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30- 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior, both at Wood Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 14, 2019