Carmen Hall

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Carmen B. Hall, 90 of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, February 05, 2019 at her home.



Carmen was born October 21, 1928 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Elizabeth Adams Bitter and Vernon E. Bitter. She was raised and attended schools in Idaho Falls and Tulelakes, California, graduating from Idaho Falls, High School. She continued her education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho and BYU in Provo, Utah. She was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Northern States. On January 23, 1953, she married Garth Hall in the Idaho Falls Temple; they made their home in Annis, Idaho and were blessed with 10 wonderful children. Later, they made their home in Idaho Falls.



As an active member of the church, Carmen enjoyed serving in various callings; she and Garth especially enjoyed serving as full-time missionaries in Australia, Kirtland, Ohio, Thailand and at the Idaho Falls Visitor Center.



She is survived by her husband, Garth Hall of Idaho Falls; daughters, Kristy (Kevin) Moore, of Menan, Idaho, Kathy Carpenter, of Boise, Idaho, Karen (Brik) Poole of New Braunfels, Texas, Karla (Alex) Lavin of Waxhaw, North Carolina; sons, Ken (Carol) Hall, of Terreton, Idaho, Kraig (Julie) Hall, of Danville, California, Kirk (Kathy) Hall, of Chester, Idaho, Kay (Nancy) Hall of Kaysville, Utah, Klair (Deann) Hall of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sister, Gay (Milton) Carlson, of Pocatello, Idaho; brother, Ronald E. (Larraine) Bitter of Queen Creek, Arizona; sister-in-law, Evada Bitter of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brother-in-law; Jay Robison of Bountiful, Utah; 41 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Kolene Hall and a brother, Harvard E. Bitter. Granddaughter-in-law, Nanette Hall and great grandson Bastion Moore.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Cedar Ridge Ward Church (3195 South Holmes, Idaho Falls). The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, February 10, at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, (101 W. Main Street, Rigby). And from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Monday, prior to services at the church. Interment will follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby.