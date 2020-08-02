Carol Ann Pratt Christensen, passed away July 23, 2020 in Visalia, CA, at the age of 77. Carol was born to Homer Edgar Pratt and Maudean Kesler in Phoenix, AZ. This military family was stationed in multiple states. Her earliest memories of childhood were in Salt Lake City, Utah, then later in Bancroft, Idaho, on a farm with her mother and her dear grandmother and grandfather.
The rest of her primary school years were spent in Grace and Bancroft, Idaho. She was married in the Idaho Falls, Idaho LDS Temple to her sweetheart, Glen Christensen, for time and eternity. She attended college in Pocatello, Idaho at ISU where she finished her Baccalaureate Degree in Education. She taught at elementary schools in Idaho, (Pocatello, Moreland, Riverside, Thomas) for over 20 years. During the Summers, she would harvest her garden and can fruits and vegetables for days and days, recruiting the help of her four children (Dean, D'Ann, Joyce and Nancy). She loved to tend to her chickens, and flowers. She especially liked the lilacs, roses and peonies, sharing them with neighbors and at family markers at the cemetery.
Carol loved genealogy and activity in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She loved accompanying the Triple-Trio singing group in Riverside and the friendships she made there. She enjoyed painting, quilting, and square dancing with dad. We had so much fun singing and dancing around the piano. She was musically gifted and an accomplished concert pianist.
Later, she and Glen moved their family to Visalia, CA where they opened a Thrifty Nickel newspaper. How wonderful to have citrus trees right in the back yard. Carol was able to continue to garden and can in her free time.
Carol always had a smile and wink and kind word for everyone she came across, friends and strangers. She was kind to all and everyone loved her. She loved serving others in her church callings with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and to her family. Carol has always had a positive attitude her whole life even through her health difficulties, and recently losing her husband and son. Her testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ, was evident and she was an example of what she believed and lived it.
Carol is survived by Her daughters, D'Ann DaBell (Todd), Layton, UT; Joyce Bergshoeff (Steven), Visalia, CA; Nancy Schmall, Visalia, CA; Daughter-in-law, Valerie Christensen (Dean). 13 Grandchildren and 5, soon to be 6, Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased in death by her dear husband, Glen, on April 1st and her son, Dean, on June 19th. We know she is having a wonderful reunion with them now.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund or to AutismSpeaks.org
. A graveside service will be at the Wellsville City Cemetery, Utah, on August 7th at 11:00 a.m. MST where she will be interred.