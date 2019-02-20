Resources More Obituaries for Carol Badger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol Badger

1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Carol Ann Wood Badger, 77 year old, Paul Idaho resident, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at Cassia Regional Medical Center. Carol Ann Wood Badger was born in Boise, Idaho September 4, 1941 and shortly after that she moved to Pocatello with her family. Carol was the oldest child and only daughter of Albert William and Caroline Ann Allen Wood. She had twin brothers William Dean and Allen Gene Wood.



Carol loved music and really wanted to play the piano and dance. With the encouragement of her father at the age of 9 she started to play the violin. (In 1950) Her first violin instructor was Mr. Rubido. He was very demanding and wanted perfection from Carol. He pushed her and encouraged her to be the best. When she was 12 she was asked to play in the high school orchestra for 1 year and after that they asked her to play with ISC, which was known as Idaho State College(University) until she met Harry Badger in 1963. They were married in the Idaho Falls temple for time and all eternity on January 31, 1964. After one year of marriage, they moved to Pasco, Washington where they lived for one year then moved back to Pocatello. They then moved to Burley in 1966 and on February 10,1967, Harry and Carol Badger we're blessed with a baby boy, William Ward Badger. (Bill). Eric Steve Badger was born February 14, 1969. They then moved to Heyburn in 1970, Michelle Ann Badger was born November 18, 1971. Carol Badger was very active in the community. She was city and county PTA president, she was a den leader and 11 year old scout leader in the scouting program.



She was involved in the pit orchestra for many of the community plays such as Annie Get your Gun, Hello Dolly, Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific, and Oklahoma. She was one of the original co-founder of the Magic Philharmonic Orchestra in 1982 until 2018. She was honored at the Fall Concert November 2018, for putting in 37 years of services. She held many secretary/office positions starting at Miller Elementary school, Idaho Norland, Young Farms, Kodiak Northwest, and then her and Harry started Badger Bearing in 2007. She had a very strong work ethic and enjoyed going to work everyday and worked clear up until the end. And although work was a huge part of her life, she still supported her kids and grandkids and rarely missed any of their activities or sports.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held many callings including the chorister and choir director, and was involved in primary, young women, and relief society organizations. She was awarded the Golden Gleaner award at the age of 30. Carol loved her family. They were her greatest joy and blessing. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.



Carol is survived by her husband, Harry Badger; children William Ward Badger (Bill) of Twin Falls, Idaho, Eric (Sarah) Steve Badger (Rupert, Idaho), Michelle Ann Badger (Kuna, Idaho) and a brother Allen Gene Wood (Pocatello, Idaho), Carol has 2 grandchildren, Kiara Elizabeth Badger and Tyson Steve Badger. She was preceded in death by her brother, and parents.



There will be a viewing Thursday February 21, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho. Funeral will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Paul Stake Center 424 West Ellis, Paul, Idaho. Viewing at 9:00 am and funeral at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S 5th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho at 2:30 pm. Funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Published in Post Register on Feb. 20, 2019