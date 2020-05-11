Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Carol's life story with friends and family

Share Carol's life story with friends and family





She graduated from Snake River High School. Later she met the love of her life, Merlin D. Briggs. They started their journey in Rexburg, Idaho then moved to Brigham City, Utah, Frisco, Colorado, Temecula, California, then returned to build their forever home in Rexburg.



Carol looked forward to spending time with family and friends. Whether it was a large or small gathering she cherished those memories the most. In addition, she loved playing cards with her sister, traveling "touring" as she called it; gardening and playing golf. Foremost, she was incredibly proud of all three of her granddaughters who all became Nurses. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



She is survived by: her daughter Lora (Davin) Zollinger, a son Monte (Cathy) Briggs, grandchildren: Morgan Briggs, Sara Zollinger, and Katie Zollinger (fiance Darren Neville). a sister, Shirley Anderson, and a brother Gary (Marsha) Delaney.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Merlin Briggs, brothers, Cleve Delaney and Merlin Delaney and sister, Virginia Mecham.



She loved her children and grandchildren and they love her just as much. We miss you Mom and Grandma.



The family will have private family services at a later date.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at





Carol Helen Briggs, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her Rexburg home, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the age 86. Her journey began March 10, 1934 in Darby, Idaho, the daughter of Dan Delaney and Ilda Jensen Delaney.She graduated from Snake River High School. Later she met the love of her life, Merlin D. Briggs. They started their journey in Rexburg, Idaho then moved to Brigham City, Utah, Frisco, Colorado, Temecula, California, then returned to build their forever home in Rexburg.Carol looked forward to spending time with family and friends. Whether it was a large or small gathering she cherished those memories the most. In addition, she loved playing cards with her sister, traveling "touring" as she called it; gardening and playing golf. Foremost, she was incredibly proud of all three of her granddaughters who all became Nurses. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.She is survived by: her daughter Lora (Davin) Zollinger, a son Monte (Cathy) Briggs, grandchildren: Morgan Briggs, Sara Zollinger, and Katie Zollinger (fiance Darren Neville). a sister, Shirley Anderson, and a brother Gary (Marsha) Delaney.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Merlin Briggs, brothers, Cleve Delaney and Merlin Delaney and sister, Virginia Mecham.She loved her children and grandchildren and they love her just as much. We miss you Mom and Grandma.The family will have private family services at a later date.Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuenralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store