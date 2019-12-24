|
Carol Lyn Friesen, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 21, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Carol Lyn Friesen was born November 7, 1944, to Ellis and Mary Alice Tippets of Idaho Falls. She attended school in Idaho Falls and later married Ronnie Dale Hammon in 1961. Together, they had two children, Dale Ronnie Hammon and Herman Ellis Hammon, also known as Hooks & Sinkers.
She remarried Leo Friesen in 1973 and moved to California. There she worked in banking for over 30 years. She loved the personal contacts in her profession and retired in 2015.
She returned to Idaho in the summer of 2018. She got to spend time with her family and even watch her family grow. Her family and friends meant the world to her.
She is survived by her sons, Ronnie Hammon, of Idaho Falls, ID; Herman Hammon (Carolyn Corkran) of Castro Valley, CA; Ryan Charboneau (Janet) of Idaho Falls, ID; And in her words, her amazing grandchildren, Megan Hammon, Jamie Hammon, Michael and Austin Charboneau.
She was loved by all that knew her and will be deeply missed.
A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. prior to the services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 24, 2019