Carol was born September 22, 1936, in Rigby, Idaho, to Ray and Donetta Merrill. She was the oldest of three daughters, with Rae Ann and Joyce, who were raised in the Annis area of Idaho.



Carol graduated from Rigby High School where she had many friends who ended up being lifelong relationships.



Carol married Lyle Tanner and they had two children together, Lana (Mike) Barnard and Kendal (Julie) Tanner. They also raised three children from Lyle's previous marriage, Ronda Tanner; Randy (LaNece) Tanner; and Kent (Bobbie) Tanner. They were divorced in 1969.



Carol attended Glen E. Clarke business college and then spent her career working at the INL from 1970 until retiring in 1999.



While working at the INL, Carol met Jon Lynch. They were married in March 17, 1972, in St. Anthony and moved to Idaho Falls. They were later divorced.



Carol moved to Fairwinds-Sandcreek in 2017, and made some very good friends with whom she enjoyed spending time. She especially looked forward to sitting with her friends at meals.



Carol is survived by many people who love her very much including fourteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, and nine great great-grandchildren.



Carol lived for family. Family barbecues, Graduations, holidays and kids programs at school. She enjoyed being with family. Her grandchildren loved spending the night with her and playing games. We will all miss her. She will be missed.



Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer for all to attend.



