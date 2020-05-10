Carol May Hale, 86, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Carol was born December 23, 1933 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Raymond and Nina May Crow Gardner.
Carol was raised in Idaho Falls and Blackfoot. She also lived in the Riverton, Groveland and Pingree areas. She attended schools in Groveland and graduated in 1952 from the Snake River High School.
On June 18, 1952 Carol married Wayne B. Hale in the Idaho Falls Temple.
She ran her own drapery business for 28 years working most of those years with Stones Interiors.
Carol was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Wayne served an LDS mission together from 1999-2000 in Wolf Point Montana. She enjoyed reading, traveling, camping and sewing.
Carol is survived by her husband of 68 years Wayne Hale; her children, Bradly (Julie) Hale of Moreland, Evona (Art) Young of Pingree, Marcene Frint of Green River WY, Betty (Kevin) Tobias of Lompoc, California, and Kent (Belinda) Hale of Tetonia; her brother Robert (Linda) Gardner; sisters Delsa Allen, Rose (Robert) Sopher, Patsy (Steven) Jones and a sister-in-laws Chris Gardner and Betty Gardner; and 14 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Eldon Gardner and Ronald Gardner; son-in-law David Frint; sisters Yvonne Bevin, Evelyn Nebiker, Effie Waldner and Verla Morssieu and a brother-in-law Carl Allen.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. The family will meet with friends on Monday evening from 6-8 at the funeral home and again on Tuesday an hour prior to services. The services will be streamed on the internet and those wanting to participate can log on to hawkerfuneralhome.com and then click "live broadcast" tab. Interment will be in the Groveland Cemetery.
Memories of Carol and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register from May 10 to May 11, 2020.