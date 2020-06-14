Carol Ostergar
1961 - 2020
Carol Ostergar, 59, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away June 12, 2020. She was born March 2, 1961 in Blackfoot, Idaho to DeVar Christiansen and Shirley Mae Hale. She grew up in the Moreland area and graduated from Snake River High School in 1979.

She married Patrick McCarthy September 10, 1984 in Blackfoot, Idaho. They had two children, Christopher and Mary. They were later divorced.

Carol married Joseph Ostergar on February 25, 2000 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on September 15, 2000. Joe preceded her in death on January 25, 2006.

Carol was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the Washington D.C., temple. Carol has lived in many states, Idaho, California, Illinois, and Virginia. She loved to crochet, read, and watch her favorite videos.

Carol is survived by her children Mary (Christopher Grant) Osburn, Blackfoot, Idaho; Christopher DeVar Ostergar, Boise, Idaho; step-children Shannon (Kurt) Jackson, Pingree, Idaho; Phillip (Deann) Murdock, Pingree, Idaho; Joe Jr (Becky) Ostergar, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Lori (Alan) Jackson, Pingree, Idaho; Chad (Naomi) Ostergar, Ammon Idaho; and Shelly (Dick) Elsbree, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Siblings Betty Ellis, Blackfoot, Idaho; Peter (Susan Hawkes) Christiansen, Pleasant Grove, Utah; Kent (Shelli Wray) Christiansen; Syracuse, Utah; father and step-mother, DeVar and Dorothy Christiansen, Moreland, Idaho; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Bowen, husband, Joseph Ostergar, brother-in-law Jay Ellis, and nephew Douglas Polatis.

Thank you to all of the staff at Monte Vista Hills and Encompass Home Health for their care of Carol.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
