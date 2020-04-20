|
Carol Ann Swearingen, 65, of Goshen passed away at her home on April 17, 2020 following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Carol was born on August 20, 1954 to Howard and Irene Shrives of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was the oldest of three. As she grew up she liked to play basketball and found her love of horses from her dad.
On June 4, 1971, she married the love of her life, Dwayne Swearingen. She continued her love of horses with him including trail rides, racing, and the Bonneville posse with her dad and then Dwayne. She loved going on trail rides or for drives in the fall to see the leaves changing colors. Early on in her married years as a homemaker, she started an in-home day care center that she loved doing. She got the privilege to watch many children grow up.
Carol shared her love for them by doing activities and crafts. She could crochet anything with amazing talent that included many doll dresses, afghans, and numerous holiday attractions that she loved sharing with others. Carol has been involved in many youth organizations including girl scouts and horse 4-H leaders. While involved in 4-H, she received awards including 4-H Distinguished Service Award and her 20 years of service. With 4-H she got to share her love and knowledge of horses with the area youth.
Carol is survived by her husband, Dwayne, of almost 50 years along with her two children, Kristy and Kevin. She also had three grandchildren that she adored including Lacey, Makenzie, and Dakota. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Kim and Jay Shrives.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Goshen Cemetery. A viewing will be at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak Street) in Shelley on Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:40 A.M.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 20, 2020