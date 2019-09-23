|
|
|
Mom was born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, on November 18, 1935, to her parents, Sidney Daniel Bachelder and Leota Zetta Pitman Bachelder. She met and married Jack Vernon on April 16, 1954. Together they have three children.
Mom raised two boys, three counting Jack, in an environment that was full of love and adventure. We grew up thinking that every family had "Waffle Wednesdays" for dinner, never knowing that we didn't have much money. The weekends were spent camping on Sheep Creek in the small camp trailer next to the water. There were so many great family memories that we will cherish forever. As the boys grew, their toys became motorcycles. There were many Mother's Day Sundays spent at the moto cross track. The garage became the repair shop and many times she would say - in a fairly loud voice - "the house is smelling like gas" and we would find one of the motorcycles leaking on the garage floor.
Our family became complete when Mom had Laura on March 4, 1972. We transitioned from the camp trailer to building our family cabin by hand near Palisades Reservoir. We worked every weekend, digging footings by hand, mixing and pouring concrete by hand/wheel barrow. The semi load of logs slowly evolved into our beloved cabin. Hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and motorcycles - years of adventure and memories for all of us.
In 1986, Mom, Dad, and all of us kids put many hours of blood, sweat and tears into the start of our family business, Vernon Steel. Mom and Dad always put family first and set an example for us of a loving and happy marriage. Mom and Dad celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year.
Mom and Dad retired in 1997. They traveled extensively to all parts of the world including China, Russia, Europe and more. For many years, they would go to El Centre, California, to spend time with their "Snow Bird" friends and escape the long Idaho winters. There were golf outings, card games and gatherings of all kinds. Lifelong friendships were forged and cherished.
Recently, Mom had a few health challenges that slowed her down, but never altered her sense of humor or positive attitude.
She leaves behind our dad, Jack Vernon at home. All of us "kids," Butch and Kathy Vernon of Idaho Falls, Ken and Vicki Vernon of Spokane, WA and Laura and Kent VanLeuven of Roberts, ID, and her brother, Dan Bachelder of Utah. Jack and Carol were blessed with 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 23, 2019