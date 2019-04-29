Resources More Obituaries for Carole Young Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carole Young

1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Carole Hatch Young, 82, of Rexburg passed away April 27, 2019 in an Idaho Falls hospital surrounded by her family.



Carole was born February 11, 1937 in Egin Bench, Idaho to William Ernest Orr and Luella Palmer Orr. She was the third of ten children. Carole attended St. Anthony area schools and graduated from South Fremont High School in 1955. She attended Ricks College where she met Clair W. Hatch. They were married August 21, 1959 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.



Carole and Clair began their married life in Chesterfield, Idaho. Clair was killed in a farming accident on September 20, 1967. Carole attended beauty school in Pocatello, Idaho, then moved to Rexburg, Idaho.



Carole was introduced to Kenneth R. Young, by his sister Enna Jo, and they were married on January 24, 1976 in Rexburg, Idaho.



Carole enjoyed working in her immaculate yard, painting, and cooking. Her potato salad was a family favorite.



She was well known for her personalized, hand-crafted birthday cards that were shared with family and friends. She never forgot a birthday.



She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Carole is survived her husband, Ken Young, of Rexburg; children, Kim (Denise) Hatch, Craig (Kimberly) Hatch, Darren (Marilyn) Hatch, Lezlee (Benjamin) Gallegos, and Stephanie (Bill) Whaley; step-daughter, Kendra (Jon) Bodine; 27 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Verlene (Gary) Triplett, DeAnna (Larry) Kerbs, Scott (Vickie) Orr, and Brad (Tamra) Orr.



She was proceeded in death by her husband Clair; her parent; brother, Darrell Orr; sisters, Myrna Larsen, Renee Richards, Brenda Sutton, and Jana Poulsen.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 10:30 am at the Park Street Church, 700 Park Street, Rexburg Idaho. The family will receive family and friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Flamm Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:15 am at the church prior to funeral services.



Interment will be in the Chesterfield, Idaho cemetery. Published in Post Register on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.