Caroline (Carrie) Eugenia Burt Campbell died June 25, 2020, in Salt Lake City, UT from complications of multiple sclerosis which she lived with for almost four decades. Carrie was born on December 14, 1956, in Berkeley, CA to John Irvine Burt and Opal Isom Burt. She moved with her parents and older brother, John, to Idaho Falls, ID in 1959. She went to schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1975. She earned her bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Utah and a master's in architecture from the University of Minnesota. In 1982 she married Brian Campbell. She divorced him in 1987.



Carrie was loved by all who knew her. Despite her illness and its rapid progression that left her wheelchair-bound and eventually bedbound, she maintained a loving and optimistic attitude throughout her life. Her life did not go as she studied and planned for, but she found happiness in her situation and said often that if she was offered the chance to have someone else's problems, she would still choose her own. She will be missed greatly by her younger sister, Catherine to whom she was a wonderful example, friend, and big sister. Her artistic talents and intelligence were great, and she shared them with Catherine throughout her life. She gave great advice, always suggesting the most loving and accepting paths. Catherine always knew that Carrie was on her side.



Carrie was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her favorite calling was teaching the lesson in Relief Society.



Carrie is preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Irving Burt, and survived by her sister Catherine Burt of Sunnyvale, CA. A memorial gathering in Idaho will be scheduled later.



