|
|
|
Caroline "Carrie" Fisher was born on February 16, 1932 in Whitefish, Montana, and left this life peacefully on October 21, 2019 with her husband Rod at her side. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, four children, 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four siblings, and three generations of nieces and nephews. She enjoyed a long life rich in love and laughter and will live on in the hearts and memories of her many "fans".
Carrie was the 8th child and 2nd daughter born to Anastasia Therese and Nicholas Peter Herriges on February 16, 1932. One of 12 children, she grew up with a rowdy cacophony of older and younger brothers and two more civilized sisters on 5 acres Whitefish, Montana. When she was a toddler, her brothers called her "Dolly Dimples", and then shortened it to "Dimp" as she grew into an energetic skinny tomboy who could give at least as good as she got in any situation - for nearly 88 years. She had a strong sense of justice and would fight or cheer fearlessly for anyone she perceived
to be the underdog. She was fiercely loyal to her many loved ones. No one ever had to wonder what Carrie thought or felt about anything. She was vocal and eloquent and her personal charisma,
wit and humor were unmatched.
Carrie attended Whitefish public schools. In 7th grade, she played drums in the Drum & Bugle Corps and went to a national competition in St. Louis. She fell in love with Rod Fisher in her Junior year in high school. Rod claims, "I chased her till she caught me." She played tympani in the WHS Concert Band, was the Drum Majorette for the Marching Band, wrote for the school newspaper, and was a cheerleader. After graduating high school in 1950, she worked for the Great Northern Railroad as a secretary. On December 10, 1951, they married and moved to Bryan, Texas, where Rod was stationed in the Air Force.
They used Idaho Falls Idaho, as their home base from 1964-1985 as they raised their children and worked as professional musicians. As a duo with Rod, Carrie played bass, drums, and sang and shared her genius as an entertainer in Idaho Falls and venues from San Diego to Anchorage. She taught her children how to sing, play drums and bass and to smile onstage. During this time, Carrie also served as the Choir Director for Christ the King Catholic Church in Idaho Falls. Later, working as a trio with Tom Burroughs, they were known as "Tom Rod & Carrie". They performed at the Red Fox (Ramada Inn), Stardust, Westbank, Hawaiian, and Ponderosa Inn lounges. In 1972, they renovated the old Aimen's Market on 1st and Freeman and started The Burnt Offering Steakhouse and Bar and added their children to the bandstand, performing as The Fisher Family. In 1976, they sold the business and it became Chris's Burnt Offering and operated for many years on that corner. Carrie was an enthusiastic league bowler and always claimed that her team won even when they had low score because they always had more fun.
In the mid-1980s, Carrie and Rod moved back to Whitefish and bought Carrie's family home. Carrie was mostly retired from professional entertaining, but kept active serving as choir director for St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Whitefish and later playing bass for the choir. She was a devoted and active Catholic her entire life and practiced the strong morals she preached. Carrie was a popular "sit-in" drummer for several bands in the Flathead Jazz Society well into her 70s, and never let her audiences down.
She leaves behind her husband of nearly 68 years, Rod Fisher. Her daughters Gail White ('Doc' Dickson), Ivy Merriot (Rob Bargatze), Zo Herriges (Chris Berger), her son Tom Fisher (Kim), Grandchildren Dain White, Sera White, Eben Howard, Even Howard, Andin Cullison, Max McKinnon, Matthew Chandronait, Carrie Herriges-Whitfield, Dasan Herriges-Sherman, Asia Fisher, and great-grandchildren Zahn White, Ava White, Avi Bosen, Benjamin Cullison, Oliver Cullison, and Theo Chandronait. She is also survived by sisters Anastasia Follett and Mary Bullman and brothers Roland Herriges and Dan Herriges, and a plethora of nieces and nephews.
The full obituary and audio/video memorial of Carrie's life can be found at www.rodfisher.net. Carrie would love a big turnout for her funeral on November 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Whitefish, Montana. A reception at the Parish Hall will follow burial in Whitefish Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Austin Funeral Services. Gifts or donations in her memory can be made to any Catholic charity or to your local , but the best way we can all honor her memory is to treat everyone in your life like they matter.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 3, 2019