|
|
|
Long-time Idaho Falls resident, Carolyn Braskett, passed away December 12, 2019. She was born August 28, 1931, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Ernest and Cora Wagner. She had one brother, James. After graduating Butler University, she worked in Indianapolis as a teacher. She married Philip Braskett June 13, 1959 and they settled in Kokomo, Indiana, where daughters Lisa and Kristine were born. The family moved to Columbus, Indiana, where she was involved in many clubs and service organizations. In 1976, the Braskett family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho where she turned her hobby of antique collecting into a career when she opened The Antique Shop. She and Phil ran the shop and did antique shows until retirement in 2005. After Phil passed in 2009, she continued to keep busy as a fixture at the Presbyterian Church and participating in a host of volunteer activities. She loved spending time with friends--playing bridge, hostessing parties, and attending her beloved "Antique Study Group." She loved to travel and treated her family to a memorable Rhine River cruise. She is survived by daughters, Lisa Tepp of Oconomowoc, WI, and Kris (Dude) Burnham of Idaho Falls, and grandsons Casey Burnham of Denver, CO, Ryan Tepp of Oconomowoc, and Dylan Tepp of Chanhassan, MN. She also leaves behind a step-daughter, Laura Mazetti of Paris Kentucky and Laura's children, Jennifer, Lindsay, Thomas and Martin. She will also be greatly missed by an extended family and a multitude of friends. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St. Idaho Falls with visitation 1 hour prior to services. Burial will be at a later date in Kokomo, IN
Published in Post Register on Dec. 14, 2019