1934 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Carolyn Luke Wilkie, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice.



On March 1, 1934, Carolyn was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was raised in Lewisville, Idaho by her parents, Vaughn and Fawntella Luke. She attended Rigby High School and Eastern Idaho Technical College.



Carolyn married Dennis Wilkie on September 6, 1953, in Elko, Nevada. Together they lived in Idaho Falls, Oklahoma City, and Japan. They raised three boys and two girls.



She enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her children. However, when the youngest started school she entered the workforce. She worked for 15 years at Southland Produce as a supervisor and then 10 years at Taylor Produce.



Carolyn enjoyed helping her husband, Dennis, working in the yard. She loved reading, bowling, and was a coach for 3 years for the 13th ward young women. She always enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities.



She is survived by her children: Craig (Kori) Wilkie, Kim (Stephen) McGavin, Debra Kelly, Kevin (Debbie) Wilkie, Kirk (Joy) Wilkie all of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her sisters: Marva Lee Howell of Idaho City, Idaho and Loana (Robert) Williams of Bountiful, Utah; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her parents: Vaughn and Fawntella Luke; her granddaughters: Ashley Wilkie and Britni Jo Kelly; and her daughter-in-law, Cindy Wilkie.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hands of Hope Hospice, 1370 E. 17th Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 or to Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, 2725 E. 17th Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83406.



Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:45 a.m., prior to services. Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on July 9, 2019