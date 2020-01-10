|
Carroll Russell "Lou" Logue, born November 11, 1927, in Mt. Royal, New Jersey, passed away on January 8, 2020, at the age of 92, at the Pocatello Veteran's Home. Lou had most recently resided in Palisades, Idaho.
Lou was born in Mt. Royal, New Jersey, to James and Agnes Adams Logue. He met and later married his childhood sweetheart, Edna Doerrmann Logue on January 10, 1948. They were married for 61 years at the time of her death in 2009.
Lou moved with his family to California in 1958, living in Sherman Oaks, Paradise, and California City for 36 years before retiring in Swan Valley, Idaho, in 1994. Lou served four terms as the Mayor of California City, California. After one trip to Swan Valley to visit his daughter, he fell in love with it, and knew that was where he wanted to retire.
Lou served in the U.S. Coast Guard in World War II. He served in the European, Mid-East and African Campaigns, the Asiatic Pacific Campaigns and in China bringing home Marines when the war ended. He earned the WWII Victory Medal and the WWII Occupation Medal.
Lou was always proud of his service to his country and was a true patriot. He was a life-time member of V.F.W. Post 9375, the American Legion Post 476, and the Coast Guard Combat Veterans Association. He also was instrumental in getting the Swan Valley Veteran's Memorial built in Irwin, Idaho. Lou was the last living WWII Veteran in Swan Valley, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Doerrmann Logue (2009); his oldest son, Carroll Russell Logue, Jr. (2018); his sisters, Olga Logue Shoulders and Mercedes Logue Muhlbaier; his brother, James Preston Logue; and both parents.
Lou is survived by his son, Terry Logue (wife, Andrea) of Auburn, CA; daughter, Dale Logue Klobas (husband, Bill) of Swan Valley, ID; and son, Randy Logue (wife, Jennifer) of Hollister, CA; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, whom he loved and adored.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, on Lou's behalf, at your favorite Veteran Organization.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 10, 2020