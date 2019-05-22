Resources More Obituaries for Carson Eva Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carson Eva

2005 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Carson Robert Eva, 14, of Chester, Idaho, passed away May 20, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Carson was born May 4, 2005, in Newport, Oregon, to Travis T. Eva and Jeanette Marchesseault Eva. He grew up and attended elementary school in Ashton and was currently attending 7th Grade at Watersprings. He was a member of Watersprings Church. He enjoyed playing the guitar, welding, hunting, fishing, ice skating, story-telling, and he was a yellow belt in Jujitsu. Carson pursued life and his many interests with equal passion. He was as content pitching in on a dishwashing assignment as he was tinkering by himself on countless projects. His happy place was a backyard workshop where he churned out parachute bracelets, junk art, leather cases, duct tape wallets, fire starters, hand tied flies, knives and assorted weaponry. Inspired early in life by the concept - Never fly the A model of anything, He was constantly modifying and improving his latest creations, referring to them by next letter sequencing, right to his last breath with the b model, hand held, muzzle loading cannon.



Carson struggled as a young child with a reading disability and a cherubic physique. Awkward and self conscious for many of his early school years, and unable to keep up with notes or even read his own cue cards, he survived by becoming a very good listener, and keeping presentations short and concise enough to recite from memory. This social stigma eventually formed one of his greatest strengths as an empathetic friend who could hear out a sad friend, be a doting senior advisor to his little brother, Sean, and empathize with the outsiders that were chosen last. Carson had a big heart and a kindred spirit for his brother and fellow classmates at the loving and accepting Watersprings school where he'd finally found his stride. He loved every one of his teachers, even in the classes that were hard for him. Youth group became one of his favorite events and being inspired by his singing cowboy pastor, and tireless guitar instructor, he was on a fast track to lead music.



Carson was a homebody that dreamed of living in Idaho forever, driving old pickups, and fishing Teardrop lake every chance he got. He loved going to work with Dad and always implored his little brother to go on every outing. Patrick McManus' outdoor humor stories and Hank the cowdog stories were his favorite road trip audio books and he could requote the most uproarious lines verbatim.



He had a special relationship with his mother from the moment he was placed in her arms, never missed a chance to honor her with birthday or Mother's Day festivities, practiced their shared karate moves in the kitchen with her and died in her loving arms.



Carson is survived by his loving parents, Travis and Jeanette Eva of Chester, ID; brother, Sean Eva of Chester, ID; grandparents, Ken and Bobbi Eva of Moran, WY, and Robert and Mary Marchesseault of Polaris, MT.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East, with Pastor Scotty Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Chester Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on May 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.