Cary Scouten


1952 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Cary Scouten Obituary
Cary Eugene Scouten, 66, passed away suddenly Sunday, February 24, 2018 at his home in Malad, Idaho. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the Moore LDS Chapel, 3100 N. 3350 W., Moore, Idaho. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday evening from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 W. 300 N. Malad, Idaho and Friday from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Moore LDS Chapel prior to the funeral. Condolences and memories may be sent to www.horsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Feb. 26, 2019
