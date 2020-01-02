|
Mary Catherine Thomas, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 31, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family and Encompass Home Health & Hospice.
Catherine was born September 30, 1931, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Rodney Lavar Peterson and Isabella Morgan Monson. She grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. She also attended Westminster College.
On October 3, 1953, she married Richard Hubert Thomas in West Yellowstone, Montana. Catherine and Dick made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Catherine was a loving wife and mother.
Catherine was an avid bridge player and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed visiting with her friends. She was also a member of Chapter BI, PEO.
Catherine is survived by her children, Jayne (Rod) Tucker of American Falls, Anne Thomas of Idaho Falls, son, Dick (Anna) Thomas of Idaho Falls; and 4 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick Thomas; and sister, Emma Lou Peterson.
Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Anne for all of the extraordinary love and care she gave to Mom in the last years of her life. We also appreciate our home health nurse, Ashlie Youngquist, for caring for Mom.
At her request, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
If you wish, a donation can be made to Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls, ID 83402, or online at snakeriveranimalshelter.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 2, 2020