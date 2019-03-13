Resources More Obituaries for Cecilia Yanez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cecilia Yanez

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Cecilia A. Yanez, 88, of Shelley, ID, passed away March 10, 2019, at her home. She was born November 22, 1930, in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, to Antonio Aranda and Josepha Rivas. Cecilia married Ricardo Yanez in El Ranchito, Texas and they had six children. She was a devoted Catholic.



Cecilia is survived by her children, Carlos, Juan, Polo, Jose, Maria, and Yolanda as well as 47 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, and 2 brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 brothers, 1 sister and 1 grandson.



A memorial gathering and a light luncheon will be held for family and friends on Sunday, March 17, at 2:00 pm at The Gem (formerly DB's) 216 1st St Idaho Falls, ID. From Cecilia A. Yanez, "Farewell to all."



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries