Cecilio Acevedo


1933 - 2019
Cecilio Acevedo Obituary
Cecilio Acevedo Ramirez, 63, of Rigby, passed away August 8, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Encompass Home Health and Hospice.

Cecilio was born November 22, 1955, in Hidalgo, Mexico, to Gabriel Acevedo and Tomasa Ramirez Acevedo. He grew up and attended schools in Hidalgo, Mexico.

On July 22, 1974, he married Zeferina Alvarado in Hidalgo, Mexico. To this union were born 8 children. Cecilio and Zeferina made their home in Rigby, Idaho, where Cecilio worked in construction.

He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Rexburg. He enjoyed fishing, camping, going to church and spending time with his family.

Cecilio is survived by his loving wife, Zeferina Acevedo of Rigby, ID; son, Luis (M. Guadalupe) Acevedo of Rexburg, ID, son, Clemente Acevedo of Salem, ID; daughter, Lucia (Nicolas) Acevedo of Hidalgo, Mexico; son, Humberto (Maribel) Acevedo of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Abraham Acevedo of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Luz E. (Omar) Acevedo of Rigby, ID, daughter, Ivette (Luis) Acevedo of Rigby, ID, daughter, Ivonne (Misael) Acevedo of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Donaciano (Fabiola) Acevedo of Rexburg, ID, brother, Claudio Acevedo of Rigby, ID, brother, Matias Acevedo of Hidalgo, sister, Laura Acevedo of Hidalgo; 29 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 45 South 3rd Street in Rexburg. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wood East Side, 963 S. Ammon, with a visitation to follow until 8:30 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 9, 2019
