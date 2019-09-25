|
|
|
Chad Ray Mueller Elliott, 44, of Ammon, passed away September 22, 2019, in Swan Valley, Idaho, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Chad was born July 2, 1975, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Carol Richards Elliott and Russell Wayne Mueller. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, and graduated from Las Vegas High School. During his last year in Las Vegas High School, he was recruited by the Marine Corps. He attended Idaho State University where he earned two Bachelors of Art degrees. He served as a Sargent in the United States Marine Corps in Force Reconnaissance. He was a veteran of the Iraq War. As a decorated Marine, Chad earned the Marine Good Conduct Metal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defence Service Medal, Korean Defence Service Medal, and the Military Outstanding Service Volunteer Service Medal.
In August 1999, he married Sherry Famulary in Lenoir, North Carolina. They were blessed with two sons, Logan and Landon. Chad and Sherry were later divorced. Chad made his home in Ammon, Idaho, where he was a full-time college student at Idaho State University.
He was a member of Watersprings Church and served in outreach missions and various church ministries including volunteering at the Idaho Falls men's homeless shelter. He enjoyed everything outdoors and especially riding his motorcycle and scuba diving.
Chad is survived by his sons, Logan Jay Elliott (Shelby, NC) and Landon James Elliott (Hickory, NC); parents, Carol and Mark Elliott of Idaho Falls; father, Russell (Deb) Mueller of Nampa, ID; brother, Wyatt (Rebecca) of Tulsa, OK; sister, Camille (Joe) Fournier of Las Vegas, NV; brother, Matthew Elliott of Idaho Falls and brother, Adam Mueller of Nampa, ID; grandmothers, Reba Elliott of Idaho Falls and GiGi Gladys Mueller Bennett of Boise, ID; nieces, Janae and Chloe Mueller; and nephew, Shawn Stephens.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jim Elliott, Wayne Bennett, and Raymond Mueller; grandmother Geraldine Watson Bailey; sister Cari Mueller; and uncle, Chet Mueller.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East, with Pastor Scotty Brown officiating. The family will visit with friends from 2-2:30 p.m. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 25, 2019