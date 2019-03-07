Resources More Obituaries for Chance Murdock Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Chance Murdock

1989 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On the afternoon of March 2, 2019, Chance W. Murdock (Chauch), 30, beloved husband, son, nephew, cousin, grandson, and friend, passed away suddenly as a result of complications from a condition he had battled with courage and quiet dignity for several years of his life.



Chance will be missed everyday by his wife, Shycole Murdock; his father, Steve Murdock; half brother, Paul Valentine; grandparents, Dave and Uvon Murdock; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many great friends.



We know Chance is now with his mother, Teresa; and grandparents, Carl and Ruth North; and great-grandparents, Millie and Vernon Mortensen; and is loved here on Earth as well as in heaven.



Chance was born January 22, 1989, on Super Bowl Sunday. From the get go, Chance was a gift from God for his parents. Chance had a heart of gold and a will of iron. Any obstacle in front of him was fought with courage and grace.



Chance married Shycole Simons on August 24, 2018, in Chesterfield, Idaho. They resided in Rigby at the time of his death.



Chance was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being in a tractor and bailing hay. Chance W. rode for the brand in work, life and in character. He was a prince and a fighter. His song of pain in this world will fill many people with the incredible joy he felt for life. Long live the beauty that comes down and through and onto us all.



We will remember Chance at 11:00 am Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Wood East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Clay Murdock officiating. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m., both times at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Archer-Sutton Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 7, 2019