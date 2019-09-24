|
Charlene Loava Danvers, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wed., Sept. 18, 2019, at her home at Fairwinds Assisted Living. She was under the care of her family and One Source Hospice.
Charlene was born on Jan. 11, 1929, in Long Beach, California to John LeGrand and Edythe V. Devore Solomon. She spent her childhood with her father in Long Beach and her mother in Hollywood. Both of her parents remarried and provided her with different homelives. The time with her father was spent in a loving church and family-centered environment that she loved dearly. She was very close to her father. Her mother and step-father owned a sweet shop outside of Grauman's Chinese Theater. As a young child, she rode her tricycle over the footprints at the Grauman's Chinese Theater. As soon as she was old enough to work she began working at the Sweet Shoppe and met many famous movie stars. She attended Hollywood High School and Long Beach City College.
She was raised, baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. After moving to Idaho, she and her husband attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church.
On Aug. 26, 1950, she married LeRoy Clifford Danvers at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Beach, California. Together they had had two children, John and Catherine. LeRoy passed away on Aug. 22, 2011.
She spent her entire working career with one employer, Dr. Adrian Hubbell. Her career began as an oral surgery assistant and grew into managing the surgical office and her employer's investment properties. She cherished the friendships formed while working and remained in contact with many of the friends she made throughout her work.
Charlene was a member of the P.E.O. Chapter BI. She loved her association with P.E.O. She was a Chaplain at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and along with her husband formed a Parkinson's support group.
She was an accomplished artist who enjoyed using all of the paint mediums but was especially fond of watercolors, developing her own techniques of lifting colors that won her several awards.
She is survived by her son, John Christopher (Pam) Danvers of Aliso Viejo, CA; her daughter, Catherine Lynn (Bud) Langerak of Idaho Falls, ID; and the following grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Nicole Suzanne Danvers, Rebecca Catherine Danvers, and Christopher John Danvers of Aliso Viejo, CA; Chip (Alexis) Langerak, Madeleine Grace Langerak and Samantha Jane Langerak of Idaho Falls, ID.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Clifford Danvers and her parents.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Mon., Sept. 30, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1730 St. Clair Road.
The family would like to thank One Source Hospice, especially Rachelle, Evan, Ryan, and Keri. Fairwinds-Sandcreek, the nurses and aides who cared for her for many years. Physical Therapist Mark from Therapeutic House Calls and Rhonda Sanchez, her personal aide who also became her friend and confidant.
Cremation was under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 24, 2019