Charles "Chuck" T. Bernhard passed away on January 30, 2020 in his home at Fairwinds - Sand Creek in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born on June 24, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Charles and Anna Bernhard. Anna passed away a few months after his birth, and his father married Laura Meeker when Chuck was very young. Laura loved him as her own son, and Chuck thought the world of her.
Chuck grew up in the Pittsburgh area and graduated from South Hills Catholic High School and served in the US Navy during WWII.
He was married to Lorraine F. Hess for 62 years, and they raised five daughters together. They lived for many years in Bridgeville, PA, and South Park Township, PA. Chuck attended Duquesne University in Pittsburgh and pursued a career in accounting. He began working for American Standard Corporation and later for Westinghouse at Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in West Mifflin, PA. He transferred with Westinghouse to the Naval Reactors Facility at the Idaho National Laboratory outside of Idaho Falls, ID, where he retired in 1988.
Chuck will be remembered as a kind, generous, and compassionate man. He was a devoted husband, a wonderful role model to his girls, and a loving grandfather. Chuck was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and loved to watch sports of all kinds.
He is preceded in death by his father Charles, his mothers Anna and Laura, his wife Lorraine, his daughter Cheryl (Skip) Johnson, his son in law Owen "Skip" Johnson, and his brothers Richard Bernhard and Howard Bernhard.
He is survived by his daughters, Marilyn (Randy) Shaw, Dianne (Kevin) Crowley, Mariellen (Alfred) Smith, and Suzanne (Blaine) Beaderstadt; brothers, George (Chantal) Bernhard, and Paul (Gay) Bernhard; and brother in law Albert Hess. Chuck is also survived by grandchildren, Erin Kearns, Patrick Crowley, Brian Crowley, Brendan Crowley, Daniel Beaderstadt, and Adam Beaderstadt; and great grandchildren Jack and Grace Kearns.
Chuck's family would like to thank the staff at Fairwinds for always treating Chuck with respect and kindness. Also, a big thanks to Solace Hospice for their wonderful support and care.
Funeral Mass to be held Friday, February 14th at 10:00 am at Christ the King, 1690 E 17th St
Idaho Falls. Burial to follow at Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.buckmillerhann.com
Published in Post Register on Feb. 5, 2020