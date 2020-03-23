Home

Charles Jeffery


1936 - 2020
Charles Jeffery Obituary
Charles L Jeffery was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1936 and passed away on March 21, 2020. He grew up in Dubois, Idaho where he learned the value of hard work and assuming responsibility. He worked at the INL for 43 years. He enjoyed boating, camping, photography and time with family. He leaves a wife, daughter, two grandsons, a sister, a brother and two nephews. The family will gather to scatter his ashes at a later time. The family wishes to thank Comfort Home Care and the Gables for their loving and superb care.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 23, 2020
