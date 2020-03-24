|
Charles L Jeffery was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1936 and passed away on March 21, 2020. He grew up in Dubois, Idaho where he learned the value of hard work and assuming responsibility. He worked at the INL for 43 years. He enjoyed boating, camping, photography and time with family. He leaves a wife, daughter, two grandsons, a sister, a brother and two nephews. The family will gather to scatter his ashes at a later time. The family wishes to thank Comfort Home Care and the Gables for their loving and superb care. Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home
Published in Post Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020