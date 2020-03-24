Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home & Cremation Services
825 E 17th Street
Idaho Falls, ID 83404
(208) 522-7424
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Jeffery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Lee Jeffery


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Lee Jeffery Obituary
Charles L Jeffery was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1936 and passed away on March 21, 2020. He grew up in Dubois, Idaho where he learned the value of hard work and assuming responsibility. He worked at the INL for 43 years. He enjoyed boating, camping, photography and time with family. He leaves a wife, daughter, two grandsons, a sister, a brother and two nephews. The family will gather to scatter his ashes at a later time. The family wishes to thank Comfort Home Care and the Gables for their loving and superb care. Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home
Published in Post Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -